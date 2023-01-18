Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Livent were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

About Livent



Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

