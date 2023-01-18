Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 316.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 570,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $6,249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,894.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 255,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.