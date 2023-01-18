Strs Ohio Invests $614,000 in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

BlueLinx Price Performance

NYSE BXC opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $729.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

