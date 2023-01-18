Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SNBR. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $78.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.