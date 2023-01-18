Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $872.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 520.05%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

