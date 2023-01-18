Strs Ohio Makes New $621,000 Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

