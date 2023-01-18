Strs Ohio Makes New $640,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 24.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 21.34 and its 200 day moving average is 23.92. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 17.75 and a 1 year high of 41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of 6.92 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

