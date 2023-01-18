Strs Ohio Purchases 1,500 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 27.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

