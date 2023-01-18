Strs Ohio Purchases 44,700 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 538.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Titan International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at $13,963,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 85.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 238.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 221,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 1,707.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 185,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $3,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,513,284 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

