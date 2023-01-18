Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $684.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

