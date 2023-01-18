Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $590.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.