Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in York Water were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of York Water by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YORW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

York Water Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

York Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Featured Articles

