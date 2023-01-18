Strs Ohio Reduces Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

