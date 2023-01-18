Strs Ohio Reduces Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Strs Ohio cut its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 162,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TrueBlue Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $647.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.