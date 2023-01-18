Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE MOD opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $23.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.