Strs Ohio Sells 100 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 51,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $213.50.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 30.69%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $5.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

