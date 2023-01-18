Strs Ohio Sells 1,600 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 89,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 165.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 757,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 294.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $733.14 million, a PE ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.