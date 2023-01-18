Strs Ohio Sells 2,300 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $538.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

