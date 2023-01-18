Strs Ohio Sells 3,000 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 166.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $920.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $505.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

