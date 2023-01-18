Strs Ohio Sells 3,300 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

