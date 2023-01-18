Strs Ohio Sells 4,300 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in REV Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,077,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

