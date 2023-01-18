Strs Ohio Sells 59,300 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agenus were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.33. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

