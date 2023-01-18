Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after buying an additional 2,037,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 89.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $676.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

