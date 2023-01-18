Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EQC opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

