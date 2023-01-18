Strs Ohio Sells 7,100 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

