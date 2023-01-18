Strs Ohio Takes Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,499,000 after buying an additional 530,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,314,000 after buying an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PYCR opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

