Strs Ohio Trims Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,810,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.6 %

TRST stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $732.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $178,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.