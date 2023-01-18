Strs Ohio Trims Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Group LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after buying an additional 1,890,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 787,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 319,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $26,621.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 694,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 51,046 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $242,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,468.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 5,378 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,854. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 373,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $424.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.