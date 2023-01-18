Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 161.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 81.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth $542,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth $53,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $966.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.