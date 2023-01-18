Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

