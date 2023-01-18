Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 67,158 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $126,060.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $126,060.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

