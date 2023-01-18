Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $46.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Sunoco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

