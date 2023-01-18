Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Trading Down 0.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 13,300 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.