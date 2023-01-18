Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Financial Contrast

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and BrightSpire Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 4.50 $9.12 million $0.72 25.56 BrightSpire Capital $119.51 million 7.90 -$101.05 million $0.94 7.79

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 17.44% 15.00% 3.55% BrightSpire Capital 75.92% 8.25% 2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrightSpire Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.03%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BrightSpire Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats BrightSpire Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Core Portfolio, and Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio. The Core Portfolio segment consists of Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, CRE Debt Securities, Net Leased Real Estate, and Corporate segments. The Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio segment consists of direct investments in operating real estate such as multi-tenant office. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

