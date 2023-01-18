Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading 5% Higher

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.05. 9,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 9,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Tantalus Systems Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59.

Get Tantalus Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tantalus Systems news, Director Thomas Craig Liston purchased 50,000 shares of Tantalus Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,963.25.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.