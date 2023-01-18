Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 6.7%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 278,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 52,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70.

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

