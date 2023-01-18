Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Raised to GBX 120 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TW. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 139.50 ($1.70).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TW opened at GBX 117 ($1.43) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 733.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

