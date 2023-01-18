Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.80. Teekay shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 2,131,822 shares changing hands.

TK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $477.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Teekay by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 797,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,251,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

