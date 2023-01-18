Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

