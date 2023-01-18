Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.