Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 0.3%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

