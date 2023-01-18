Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.38. 2,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 60,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

