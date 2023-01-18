Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 98,333 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $141,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

