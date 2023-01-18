The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,144,000 after acquiring an additional 919,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 55.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 703,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 200.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 667,488 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

