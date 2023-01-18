The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.