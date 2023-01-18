The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.