The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTGGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

