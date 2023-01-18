The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Stock Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The European Equity Fund worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EEA opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

The European Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About The European Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

