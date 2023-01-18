The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.84. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

