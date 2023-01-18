Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 3,916 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,919.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,665.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,895.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,965.2% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,913.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,041,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,939,000 after buying an additional 2,890,633 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

