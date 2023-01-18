TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TradeUP Global and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 2 3 1 0 1.83

Skillz has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 544.79%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TradeUP Global and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66% Skillz -115.00% -51.24% -30.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TradeUP Global and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A Skillz $384.09 million 0.82 -$181.38 million ($0.96) -0.78

TradeUP Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Summary

Skillz beats TradeUP Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

