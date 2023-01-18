Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

